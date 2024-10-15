Sign up
Previous
Photo 3762
Black peony
This red peony is so dark it’s almost black and has a bumper crop of about 6 blooms this year.
It does tend to hang its head so it’s a challenge to get a decent shot.
Just managed to also snap Jim on his way past.
Definitely BoB.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4367
photos
236
followers
266
following
1030% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th October 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Diana
ace
amazing close up and such a gorgeous colour, it looks pretty big!
October 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower and capture.
October 15th, 2024
julia
ace
Beautiful..
October 15th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It is hand size, probably why it doesn't have a whole lot of blooms.
October 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a gorgeous colour. Nice to see Jim too
October 15th, 2024
