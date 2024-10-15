Previous
Black peony by pusspup
Photo 3762

Black peony

This red peony is so dark it’s almost black and has a bumper crop of about 6 blooms this year.
It does tend to hang its head so it’s a challenge to get a decent shot.
Just managed to also snap Jim on his way past.
Definitely BoB.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
amazing close up and such a gorgeous colour, it looks pretty big!
October 15th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower and capture.
October 15th, 2024  
julia ace
Beautiful..
October 15th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana It is hand size, probably why it doesn't have a whole lot of blooms.
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a gorgeous colour. Nice to see Jim too
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise