Previous
Photo 3764
Street art; maggies
I had to wait for the swing to come in to shot as I wanted to show that this art was in a playground setting.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th October 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
art
Diana
ace
A playground for the elderly ;-) Such a gorgeous mural and capture, I love the grasses in front of it..
October 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
ha ha , I think there was a child on his lap!
October 17th, 2024
leggzy
Gorgeous maggies & fab mural
October 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful colourful scene…
October 17th, 2024
