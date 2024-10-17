Previous
Street art; maggies by pusspup
Street art; maggies

I had to wait for the swing to come in to shot as I wanted to show that this art was in a playground setting.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana
A playground for the elderly ;-) Such a gorgeous mural and capture, I love the grasses in front of it..
October 17th, 2024  
Wylie
@ludwigsdiana ha ha , I think there was a child on his lap!
October 17th, 2024  
leggzy
Gorgeous maggies & fab mural
October 17th, 2024  
Beverley
Wonderful colourful scene…
October 17th, 2024  
