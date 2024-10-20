Previous
Moto3 by pusspup
Photo 3767

Moto3

Racing at Phillip Is. weather turned on a great day after some pretty dismal weather in the past few days.
You can see in the distance, the coastline. A beautiful venue.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

