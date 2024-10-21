Sign up
Previous
Photo 3768
Blue tree project
I can see a blue man leaning against the tree with his arm up!
An interesting international project to spark conversations about mental health.
Found at a rest stop on our way home from Philip island.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4377
photos
236
followers
265
following
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3764
607
3765
608
3766
609
3767
3768
Views
22
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st October 2024 9:01am
Tags
tree
,
blue
JackieR
ace
I see a montage of all your birds on this in the near future ( I also see a man's legs!)
October 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
He seems to be lying on his stomach bums up in the air 😁
October 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing how we see things differently. I can see him on his back .
October 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gosh - all I can see is the poor blue tree on its side. :)
October 21st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
I can see him too. Cases of mental health problems are on the increase. My son, who is a specialist doctor in psychiatry always says that he is overworked with new cases coming in every day.
October 21st, 2024
