Blue tree project by pusspup
Photo 3768

Blue tree project

I can see a blue man leaning against the tree with his arm up!
An interesting international project to spark conversations about mental health.
Found at a rest stop on our way home from Philip island.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
JackieR ace
I see a montage of all your birds on this in the near future ( I also see a man's legs!)
October 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
He seems to be lying on his stomach bums up in the air 😁
October 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing how we see things differently. I can see him on his back .
October 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Gosh - all I can see is the poor blue tree on its side. :)
October 21st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
I can see him too. Cases of mental health problems are on the increase. My son, who is a specialist doctor in psychiatry always says that he is overworked with new cases coming in every day.
October 21st, 2024  
