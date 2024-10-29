Previous
cat tails and copper birch reeds, 2024 by pusspup
cat tails and copper birch reeds, 2024

Dale Chihuly at the Adelaide botanical gardens. Amazing!
I managed to sneak out a bit more time today with a couple of others from the meeting for another look!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Such beautiful pieces of art!
October 29th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Love Chihuly art!
October 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
These are spectacular
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great vibrant colours.
October 29th, 2024  
