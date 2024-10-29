Sign up
Photo 3776
Photo 3776
cat tails and copper birch reeds, 2024
Dale Chihuly at the Adelaide botanical gardens. Amazing!
I managed to sneak out a bit more time today with a couple of others from the meeting for another look!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
4
3
3776
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3773
615
616
3774
3775
617
618
3776
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th October 2024 4:57pm
glass
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such beautiful pieces of art!
October 29th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Love Chihuly art!
October 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
These are spectacular
October 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great vibrant colours.
October 29th, 2024
