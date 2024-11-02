Sign up
Previous
Photo 3780
A different boatload of Chihuly glass
I used the in camera long exposure on the phone to flatten out the ripples in the pond for this.
So glad we persisted across the little footbridge to find this one.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th October 2024 2:26pm
Tags
glass
Babs
ace
It looks so beautiful. I wonder if the glass breaks being out in the open
November 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
November 2nd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Superb exhibition
November 2nd, 2024
