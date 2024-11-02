Previous
A different boatload of Chihuly glass by pusspup
A different boatload of Chihuly glass

I used the in camera long exposure on the phone to flatten out the ripples in the pond for this.
So glad we persisted across the little footbridge to find this one.
Babs ace
It looks so beautiful. I wonder if the glass breaks being out in the open
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
November 2nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Superb exhibition
November 2nd, 2024  
