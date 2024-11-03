Previous
chihuly glass by pusspup
Photo 3781

chihuly glass

I can't quite leave these behind. This one was so different I just thought I needed to share it.
It looked like ice cubes.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Wylie

Annie D ace
it does look like ice cubes hahaha
November 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks like amazing ice cubes, I love the tones.
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow! Super capture
November 3rd, 2024  
