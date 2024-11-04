Previous
I know, I know by pusspup
I know, I know

I said no more, but just had to share this one with you.
It was set up as a chandelier inside the cactus house which is gorgeous.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana
Absolutely stunning, I love the shapes and colours. I have never seen any chihuly in person.
November 4th, 2024  
Joy's Focus
Just gorgeous! I love Chihuly glass.
November 4th, 2024  
leggzy
They are amazing...the colours go well with the blue glass of the cactus house.
November 4th, 2024  
