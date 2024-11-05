Previous
As you asked... by pusspup
Photo 3783

As you asked...

Thanks for all the encouragement for the Chihuly glass. On that basis I'll share a couple of more :)

Vivid lime icicle tower!
Difficult to see but it was very sparkly on the ends of each spike/icicle.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Now this I like very much as it blends in so well with its surroundings , I think my favourite - fav
November 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that is fabulous!
November 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
This is so amazing such a stunning piece and capture.
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks amazing
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
At first glance it looks like a tree. So cleverly done.
November 5th, 2024  
