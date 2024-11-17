Previous
Today Dali by pusspup
Photo 3795

Today Dali

It’s quite an excursion to the Dali museum and takes the whole day but definitely worth it.
This statue is actually in the public space and isn’t it amazing.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
November 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍😊
November 17th, 2024  
