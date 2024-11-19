Sign up
Photo 3797
More Valencia
It feels a bit like a resort town, but perhaps it is the warm weather and palm trees, a little LA with the latter!
Anyway they have a few lovely fountains to play with and great backdrops!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th November 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valencia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured
November 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So chic…
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking fountain.
November 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fabulous water
November 19th, 2024
