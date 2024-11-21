Previous
San Nicolas Valencia by pusspup
San Nicolas Valencia

What a remarkable piece of art. The entire chapel is painted in this amazing way. Blow you away!
Allison Maltese ace
Wow, that looks incredible! Nice shot.
November 21st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
November 21st, 2024  
