Photo 3801
View from the terrace
We have a fab Airbnb with this view of the Alhambra from the balcony.
It’s also great at night.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
Tags
granada
Mags
ace
Spectacular view!
November 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I have such fond memories of visiting here.
November 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Great light on the Alhambra and the side of the hill.
November 23rd, 2024
