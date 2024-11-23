Previous
View from the terrace by pusspup
Photo 3801

View from the terrace

We have a fab Airbnb with this view of the Alhambra from the balcony.
It’s also great at night.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Mags ace
Spectacular view!
November 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I have such fond memories of visiting here.
November 23rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Great light on the Alhambra and the side of the hill.
November 23rd, 2024  
