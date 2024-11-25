Previous
Flamenco by pusspup
Photo 3803

Flamenco

We had to go to a flamenco performance while here in Granada. Last night did not disappoint. We were not allowed to video the performance but I took one or two stills 🤣.
The phone on the tripod selfie stick did an amazing job.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
totally fun shot
November 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What terrific movement.
November 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful shot, Wow it’s fabulous to see…
November 25th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
You really captured the motion.
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb shot!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact