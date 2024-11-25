Sign up
Previous
Photo 3803
Flamenco
We had to go to a flamenco performance while here in Granada. Last night did not disappoint. We were not allowed to video the performance but I took one or two stills 🤣.
The phone on the tripod selfie stick did an amazing job.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4446
photos
238
followers
265
following
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th November 2024 8:43pm
flamenco
Krista Marson
ace
totally fun shot
November 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What terrific movement.
November 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot, Wow it’s fabulous to see…
November 25th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
You really captured the motion.
November 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Superb shot!
November 25th, 2024
