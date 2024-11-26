Previous
Nasrid Palace , Alhambra Granada 2 by pusspup
Nasrid Palace , Alhambra Granada 2

One good thing about arriving at the very start of the day is a few shots with no other people! Or at least very few.
By the time we left it was quite crowded.
A very beautiful and serene location.
26th November 2024

Wylie

@pusspup
