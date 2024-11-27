Sign up
Photo 3805
Christmas lights!
Finally time to flick the switch and turn on all the lights! So pretty here in the streets of Jerez, and it must be like this all over Spain I’m guessing!
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4450
photos
238
followers
265
following
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3802
642
643
3803
644
3804
3805
645
Views
12
Comments
6
6
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th November 2024 6:10pm
Tags
jerez
Barb
ace
Love your festive photo!
November 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a display! Lovely
November 27th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great street shot.
November 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful street scene!
November 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful busy street scene !
November 27th, 2024
