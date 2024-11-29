Previous
Storm troopers? by pusspup
Photo 3807

Storm troopers?

No!
The Oceania team for the FIM intercontinental games in Jerez .
Finally out on the track for a run this afternoon.
29th November 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid capture, Wylie 2 must have loved being there.
November 29th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
November 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great uniforms!
November 29th, 2024  
