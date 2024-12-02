Sign up
Photo 3810
Photo 3810
Art
Found on our walk this afternoon. The museum of modern art.
We didn’t go in but there were some interesting sculptures outside in the public area. This one was quite huge.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
0
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4460
photos
238
followers
266
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2024 4:48pm
