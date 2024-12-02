Previous
Art by pusspup
Photo 3810

Art

Found on our walk this afternoon. The museum of modern art.
We didn’t go in but there were some interesting sculptures outside in the public area. This one was quite huge.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact