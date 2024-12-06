Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
Morning light
We had to be up early for the bus today and caught the morning golden hour.
Our balcony.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4468
photos
238
followers
266
following
1044% complete
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th December 2024 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
landscape
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed.
December 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful view from your balcony. Interesting shaped framing from the architecture.
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great framing and a beautiful view.
December 6th, 2024
Marj
Your excellent framing draws the viewer's eye out the uniform boats on the water and the prominence of the lovely sunrise. Wonderful
December 6th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice view and great composition
December 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
The sunlight is highlighting not only the buildings but that big cruise ship.
December 6th, 2024
