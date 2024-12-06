Previous
Morning light by pusspup
Photo 3814

Morning light

We had to be up early for the bus today and caught the morning golden hour.
Our balcony.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed.
December 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful view from your balcony. Interesting shaped framing from the architecture.
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great framing and a beautiful view.
December 6th, 2024  
Marj
Your excellent framing draws the viewer's eye out the uniform boats on the water and the prominence of the lovely sunrise. Wonderful
December 6th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Nice view and great composition
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The sunlight is highlighting not only the buildings but that big cruise ship.
December 6th, 2024  
