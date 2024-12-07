Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3815
Morning walk, Palma
I just managed to be quick enough to catch this guy and his dogs while I was snapping the cathedral and it’s my fav pic of the site.
Nonetheless it’s a very impressive cathedral and you can see it from almost anywhere in Palma!
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4470
photos
238
followers
266
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
Latest from all albums
3812
652
653
3813
654
3814
655
3815
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th December 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Such a perfect candid and great timing, the scene is ever so beautiful.
December 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful cathedral and scene!
December 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful clouds
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close