Palma Harbour by pusspup
Photo 3816

Palma Harbour

Weather has turned cold and with a few spots of rain our walk along the front was a little chilly today.
We’re still amazed by the size and number of yachts moored here!
8th December 2024

@pusspup


Susan Wakely
It looks a busy harbour and stormy sky.
December 8th, 2024  
Mags
Awesome shot!
December 8th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Wow, what a lot of masts
December 8th, 2024  
Rick Schies
Oh my, I would not want to maneuver my way out of that crowd
December 8th, 2024  
