Previous
Markets by pusspup
Photo 3817

Markets

The olive stall at the markets.
Neither of us have quite acquired the taste for olives yet but I still thought this stall was attractive. So many different styles of olives!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1045% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oooh, lovely!
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love olives. Great shot!
December 9th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fabulous
December 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super shot… yummy
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact