Previous
Photo 3818
Port de Valldemossa
Fulsome photographic reward for navigating 6km of the scariest road ever down to this small almost deserted Port town.
Then we had to go back!
Lived to tell the tale.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4476
photos
238
followers
266
following
1046% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th December 2024 2:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
travel
