Port de Valldemossa by pusspup
Port de Valldemossa

Fulsome photographic reward for navigating 6km of the scariest road ever down to this small almost deserted Port town.
Then we had to go back!
Lived to tell the tale.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

