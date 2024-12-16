Previous
On the 3rd day of Xmas by pusspup
Photo 3824

On the 3rd day of Xmas

My true love sent to me;
One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons (Aus. native flower)
Wylie

@pusspup
