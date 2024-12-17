Previous
On the 4th day of Xmas by pusspup
On the 4th day of Xmas

My true love sent to me;

One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Elisa Smith ace
Love it. I am going to have 'one red waratah' stuck in my head now for days. 😊
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Simply stunning!
December 17th, 2024  
Christina ace
Very cool - I look forward to more...
December 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice ... and five?
December 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful!
December 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@jamibann patience :)
December 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@pusspup ha ha :-)
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
The galahs look so mischievous
December 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw I knew that the Galahs would have to make an appearance.
December 17th, 2024  
