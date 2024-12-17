Sign up
Previous
Photo 3825
On the 4th day of Xmas
My true love sent to me;
One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
9
2
Tags
christmas
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it. I am going to have 'one red waratah' stuck in my head now for days. 😊
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Simply stunning!
December 17th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very cool - I look forward to more...
December 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice ... and five?
December 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful!
December 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@jamibann
patience :)
December 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
@pusspup
ha ha :-)
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
The galahs look so mischievous
December 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw I knew that the Galahs would have to make an appearance.
December 17th, 2024
