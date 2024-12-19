Previous
On the 6th day of Xmas by pusspup
Photo 3827

On the 6th day of Xmas

My true love sent to me;

One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
Five Bank-si-as
Six hungry Pelicans,
