On the 7th day of Xmas by pusspup
Photo 3828

On the 7th day of Xmas

My true love sent to me;

One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
Five Bank-si-as
Six hungry Pelicans,
Seven white wildflowers,
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Brilliant work!
December 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet layer of daisies.
December 20th, 2024  
