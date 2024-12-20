Sign up
Photo 3828
On the 7th day of Xmas
My true love sent to me;
One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
Five Bank-si-as
Six hungry Pelicans,
Seven white wildflowers,
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
christmas
Diana
ace
Brilliant work!
December 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet layer of daisies.
December 20th, 2024
