On the tenth day of Xmas by pusspup
Photo 3831

On the tenth day of Xmas

My true love sent to me;

One Red Waratah, shining in the sun.
Two Magpies warbling,
Three Isopogons,
Four Cheeky Galahs
Five Bank-si-as
Six hungry Pelicans,
Seven white wildflowers,
Eight bouncing 'roos,
Nine native fruit,
Ten wild orchids,
23rd December 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
Beautiful orchid arrangement. Only 2 more sleeps
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo wonderful….
December 23rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful!
December 23rd, 2024  
