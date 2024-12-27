Sign up
Previous
Photo 3835
King parrots
Guess who turned up looking for seeds this morning!
Lovely for the guests to experience this wild bird feeding.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
10
6
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th December 2024 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking birds.
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot !
December 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
They have got you well trained haven't they.
December 27th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@onewing
definitely! Ha ha
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet visit!
December 27th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful parrots!
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous they are!
December 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
December 27th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Very cute. Makes you to give them a hug.
December 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
They are so beautiful!
December 27th, 2024
