This is Gus by pusspup
Photo 3836

This is Gus

Our resident lace monitor.
He’s a beauty and about a metre long.
Just been passing through for the last couple of days.
28th December 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
John Falconer ace
Just chillin!! Great capture.
December 28th, 2024  
