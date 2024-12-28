Sign up
Photo 3836
Photo 3836
This is Gus
Our resident lace monitor.
He’s a beauty and about a metre long.
Just been passing through for the last couple of days.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th December 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lizard
John Falconer
ace
Just chillin!! Great capture.
December 28th, 2024
