Previous
Photo 3837
Recent rock fall
With Wylie 2 checking it out.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
14
11
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
14
14
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition and sense of expansiveness
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view and composition - I hope Wylie 2is safe from any further rock fall ! fav
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant photo… perfect pov. Big rocks too amazing to see.
December 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That's a brave MrW!!
December 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning capture
December 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot
December 29th, 2024
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
December 29th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Marvellous capture and scene. Fav.
December 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Amazing capture
December 29th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
They are huge rocks that have come down.
Fabulous shot
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now they could do some serious damage.
December 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That's a big rock fall. I like Wylie 2s reflection in the puddle
December 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it👍😊
December 29th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Yikes! Super shot! :)
December 29th, 2024
Fabulous shot