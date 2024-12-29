Previous
Recent rock fall by pusspup
Photo 3837

Recent rock fall

With Wylie 2 checking it out.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous composition and sense of expansiveness
December 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view and composition - I hope Wylie 2is safe from any further rock fall ! fav
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant photo… perfect pov. Big rocks too amazing to see.
December 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's a brave MrW!!
December 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning capture
December 29th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot
December 29th, 2024  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
December 29th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Marvellous capture and scene. Fav.
December 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing capture
December 29th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
They are huge rocks that have come down.
Fabulous shot
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Now they could do some serious damage.
December 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That's a big rock fall. I like Wylie 2s reflection in the puddle
December 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it👍😊
December 29th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Yikes! Super shot! :)
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact