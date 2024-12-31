Previous
Periwinkles by pusspup
Periwinkles

Beauty on the rocks.
Look in the cracks on the rocks and you find wonderful things.
These teeny tiny shells hurt like the devil if you’ve got bare feet!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I have never seen them before.
December 31st, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Lovely little periwinkles
December 31st, 2024  
