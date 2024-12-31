Sign up
Previous
Photo 3839
Periwinkles
Beauty on the rocks.
Look in the cracks on the rocks and you find wonderful things.
These teeny tiny shells hurt like the devil if you’ve got bare feet!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4511
photos
240
followers
267
following
1051% complete
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
672
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 12:16pm
Tags
shells
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, I have never seen them before.
December 31st, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Lovely little periwinkles
December 31st, 2024
