Forest walk by pusspup
Forest walk

I can’t begin to say how beautiful the forest is around here.
This is a taste of the towering gum trees.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing tall trees to walk amongst !
January 2nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really gorgeous.
January 2nd, 2025  
