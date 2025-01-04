Sign up
Previous
Photo 3843
Trees, beautiful trees!
Spotted gum forest. Tall and elegant.
Almost deafening cicadas this year if you’re anywhere near the forest.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
1
landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these stunning trees, never seen them before.
January 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I like their shapes
January 4th, 2025
