Trees, beautiful trees! by pusspup
Photo 3843

Trees, beautiful trees!

Spotted gum forest. Tall and elegant.
Almost deafening cicadas this year if you’re anywhere near the forest.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

@pusspup
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these stunning trees, never seen them before.
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I like their shapes
January 4th, 2025  
