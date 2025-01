Rock fishing

I was very pleased to see these two fellows were wearing life jackets. Too many rock fishers are washed off by rogue waves and drown.

I did think they'd gone overboard on the wet weather gear though - it would probably fill with water and be more than a match for their life jackets!

I had a couple of shots where the 2nd fisherman was obscured completely by waves, but then - you couldn't see him! Here at least the guy on the left has hooked a big one :)