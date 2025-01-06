Previous
Pebbly beach by pusspup
Photo 3845

Pebbly beach

This neighbouring beach is generally full of lovely round stones and pebbles. It was a bit light on for pebbles today, presumably there's been a storm that's washed them away. But they'll be back :)
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Diana ace
How amazing this looks, such a great contrast to the beautiful woods.
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
You would never know this was a beach, I like the pov
January 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely POV.
January 6th, 2025  
Christina ace
The stones look quite big to be washed about like that. The power of the ocean eh?
January 6th, 2025  
