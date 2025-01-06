Sign up
Previous
Photo 3845
Pebbly beach
This neighbouring beach is generally full of lovely round stones and pebbles. It was a bit light on for pebbles today, presumably there's been a storm that's washed them away. But they'll be back :)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4529
photos
242
followers
267
following
1053% complete
View this month »
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
681
3842
682
3843
683
3844
684
3845
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
How amazing this looks, such a great contrast to the beautiful woods.
January 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
You would never know this was a beach, I like the pov
January 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely POV.
January 6th, 2025
Christina
ace
The stones look quite big to be washed about like that. The power of the ocean eh?
January 6th, 2025
