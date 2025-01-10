Previous
High tide and wild seas by pusspup
High tide and wild seas

It's important to pick the tides when you endeavor to walk around these rocks. We had no intention of going all the way today. We just had to be a bit careful for rogue waves - Wylie 2 did get wet, but then, he's a bit of daredevil.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Wylie

l.eggzy (Linda)
Great timing of the crashing wave!
January 10th, 2025  
gloria jones
Super action shot
January 10th, 2025  
eDorre
Beautiful splash
January 10th, 2025  
Diana
and a wonderful big splash, beautiful capture and scene.
January 10th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon)
Beautiful.
January 10th, 2025  
Kathy A
Fabulous water spray
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Wow ! love that wonderful spray of the sea as it pounds against the rocks and cliff !
January 10th, 2025  
