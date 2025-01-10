Sign up
Previous
Photo 3849
High tide and wild seas
It's important to pick the tides when you endeavor to walk around these rocks. We had no intention of going all the way today. We just had to be a bit careful for rogue waves - Wylie 2 did get wet, but then, he's a bit of daredevil.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
7
7
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Great timing of the crashing wave!
January 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
January 10th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful splash
January 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
and a wonderful big splash, beautiful capture and scene.
January 10th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Beautiful.
January 10th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous water spray
January 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! love that wonderful spray of the sea as it pounds against the rocks and cliff !
January 10th, 2025
