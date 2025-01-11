Sign up
Photo 3850
Low tide
As you can imagine, at high tide and/or high seas, this narrow part of rock shelf is not safely passable. Fortunately, we had no trouble today.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I love the rocky coastline and beautiful turquoise water.
January 11th, 2025
