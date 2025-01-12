Previous
Is it a Van Gogh? by pusspup
Photo 3851

Is it a Van Gogh?

Or algae growing on a rock platform!
Either way I thought it made an interesting abstract (as suggested by @falcon11).
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Elisa Smith ace
Abstract sunflowers? Love the colours.
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful abstract with gorgeous colours and patterns.
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very cool abstract
January 12th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Something on a rock formation is my guess....it looks amazing
January 12th, 2025  
