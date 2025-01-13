Sign up
Previous
Photo 3852
Rock goldfish!
Don't these look like goldfish swimming in a pond? I guess they are iron rich rocks that got caught up in an ancient lava flow.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted
January 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
How amazing, at first I thought they were crayfish ;-)
January 13th, 2025
moni kozi
Terrific! You had me look twice after reading the caption.
January 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fascinating!
January 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
wow! amazing
January 13th, 2025
