Rock goldfish! by pusspup
Photo 3852

Rock goldfish!

Don't these look like goldfish swimming in a pond? I guess they are iron rich rocks that got caught up in an ancient lava flow.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Susan Wakely
Well spotted
January 13th, 2025  
Diana
How amazing, at first I thought they were crayfish ;-)
January 13th, 2025  
moni kozi
Terrific! You had me look twice after reading the caption.
January 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Fascinating!
January 13th, 2025  
Annie D
wow! amazing
January 13th, 2025  
