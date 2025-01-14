Sign up
Previous
Photo 3853
late afternoon light in the trees
These trees above the beach are always so picturesque and they weren't too badly burnt in the fires a few years ago fortunately.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
forest
eDorre
ace
Neat view
January 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great view - with all the layers in the rock formation , the trees with the bare trunks but again flourishing at the top !
January 14th, 2025
