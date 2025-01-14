Previous
late afternoon light in the trees by pusspup
late afternoon light in the trees

These trees above the beach are always so picturesque and they weren't too badly burnt in the fires a few years ago fortunately.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Wylie

eDorre ace
Neat view
January 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great view - with all the layers in the rock formation , the trees with the bare trunks but again flourishing at the top !
January 14th, 2025  
