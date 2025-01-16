Previous
matchy matchy by pusspup
matchy matchy

All the rage, matching Xmas 'jammies. My new grandson, 7 weeks here at Xmas with his Mum and Dad.
I don't normally post family pics, but this is cute (I think).
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Lesley ace
Ah how lovely. He’s absolutely gorgeous
January 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless, such a gorgeous little chappie !
January 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
So adorable, such a little cutie.
January 16th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Awww - congratulations. ‘Grandparenting’ is the best. So cute!
January 16th, 2025  
