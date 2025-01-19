Previous
Parliamentary gardens by pusspup
Photo 3858

Parliamentary gardens

I always called this the Prime Minister's Rose Garden, but apparently it's the parliamentary gardens - old parliament house. But it is all about the roses and is looking pretty good despite the crazy weather.
Dorothy ace
GORGEOUS! My favourite colour of roses!
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, gorgeous colour
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous blooming roses… gorgeous looking gardens.
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the way you composed this beautiful shot, the roses are gorgeous.
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely capture of this beautiful laid out garden - with these gorgeous yellow roses to the fore !
January 19th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Those blooms are gorgeous!
January 19th, 2025  
