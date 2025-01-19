Sign up
Previous
Photo 3858
Parliamentary gardens
I always called this the Prime Minister's Rose Garden, but apparently it's the parliamentary gardens - old parliament house. But it is all about the roses and is looking pretty good despite the crazy weather.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th January 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
Dorothy
ace
GORGEOUS! My favourite colour of roses!
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, gorgeous colour
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous blooming roses… gorgeous looking gardens.
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the way you composed this beautiful shot, the roses are gorgeous.
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely capture of this beautiful laid out garden - with these gorgeous yellow roses to the fore !
January 19th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Those blooms are gorgeous!
January 19th, 2025
