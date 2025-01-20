Previous
Rose by pusspup
Photo 3859

Rose

Another from the PM's rose garden, but this time I decided to pfaff around with it for fun.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - just floating there !
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful image and faffing, such a gorgeous rose.
January 20th, 2025  
