Previous
Oyster catchers by pusspup
Photo 3861

Oyster catchers

Sometimes you can be lucky. I was hunting for a lovely evening shot when along flew this pair!
I had put the big camera down and had the phone out. Hard to believe what a good job it did in difficult light and this is cropped in pretty hard.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Great shot
January 22nd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture & reflections.
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact