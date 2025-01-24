Sign up
Previous
Photo 3863
Jackie lizard
Spotted on our walk down to the beach.
I’m sure that these dragons have an official name but this is what we’ve always called them! He had such pretty markings.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th January 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lizard
Kathy A
ace
According to google lens they are called Jacky Dragon and tis one is posing so very nicely too
January 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I didn’t know the Jacky dragon as we don’t get them up here - he is so cool
January 24th, 2025
