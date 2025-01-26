Sign up
Previous
Photo 3865
Play fighting
Shot taken out our kitchen window!
These two carried on with the play fight for ages, stopping occasionally for a scratch🤣
What could be more Aussie on Aussie day than this?
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
9
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th January 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kangaroo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha how wonderful - the two enjoying a bare fist match !!
January 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful Aussie photo. Happy Australia Day
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the entertainment.
January 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's play fighting???? What a sight to watch
January 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely fighting scene! Especially from your kitchen window! Amazing.
January 26th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great Aussie capture! Happy Australia Day!
January 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Look at the claws out yikes
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great display to see.
January 26th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Haha - yes very Aussie!
January 26th, 2025
