Play fighting by pusspup
Photo 3865

Play fighting

Shot taken out our kitchen window!
These two carried on with the play fight for ages, stopping occasionally for a scratch🤣
What could be more Aussie on Aussie day than this?
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Wylie

@pusspup
1058% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha how wonderful - the two enjoying a bare fist match !!
January 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful Aussie photo. Happy Australia Day
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the entertainment.
January 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's play fighting???? What a sight to watch
January 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely fighting scene! Especially from your kitchen window! Amazing.
January 26th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great Aussie capture! Happy Australia Day!
January 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Look at the claws out yikes
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great display to see.
January 26th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Haha - yes very Aussie!
January 26th, 2025  
