Previous
Photo 3867
Gulls and shadows
It was a strong wind and a hot day, so everyone was facing the same direction. They were tolerating my presence :)
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gulls
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot and also great light. Love the shadows.
January 28th, 2025
Christina
ace
What a fabulous shot
January 28th, 2025
