Vale The Phantom by pusspup
Photo 3868

Vale The Phantom

A sudden and inexplicable loss of our little boy last night.
We are thinking of him constantly.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Taffy ace
Very sad to read the meaning behind your beautiful image. A Lovely tribute.
January 30th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
So sorry, I know that feeling as it happened to me twice. Take care.
January 30th, 2025  
eDorre ace
So very sorry for your loss. A beautiful tribute.
January 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sorry - a beautiful tribute !
January 30th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
So sorry for your loss x
January 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh no so sad. What a terrible loss for you. Take care. xx
January 30th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Sorry to hear that. Always hard. Lovely image to remember him. 🥰
January 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
Condolences. Love your tribute image.
January 30th, 2025  
