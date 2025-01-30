Sign up
Previous
Photo 3868
Vale The Phantom
A sudden and inexplicable loss of our little boy last night.
We are thinking of him constantly.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
8
0
sadness
Taffy
ace
Very sad to read the meaning behind your beautiful image. A Lovely tribute.
January 30th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
So sorry, I know that feeling as it happened to me twice. Take care.
January 30th, 2025
eDorre
ace
So very sorry for your loss. A beautiful tribute.
January 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sorry - a beautiful tribute !
January 30th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
So sorry for your loss x
January 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh no so sad. What a terrible loss for you. Take care. xx
January 30th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Sorry to hear that. Always hard. Lovely image to remember him. 🥰
January 30th, 2025
Brian
ace
Condolences. Love your tribute image.
January 30th, 2025
