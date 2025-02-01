Previous
Tree of life by pusspup
Photo 3870

Tree of life

A well and naturally arranged piece of seaweed on the beach with a little pfaffing in Topaz.

Thanks all for playing along with my twisted gum tree yesterday, it was fun.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and textures.
February 1st, 2025  
